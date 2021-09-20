Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Samual Domonic Johnson — age 37, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking, violation of protection order, harassment and driving under restraint.
Tomasz Edward Kellams — age 35, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary, possession of weapon by previous offender, motor vehicle theft, criminal possession of financial device, criminal possession of ID, controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, theft and criminal mischief.
Melissa Arlene Marshall — age 39, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She is sought on suspicion of assault with deadly weapon causing injury, violent crime using weapon, controlled substance, trespass, drug paraphernalia, bias motived crime and criminal mischief.
Clint Allen Sanchez — age 39, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation, criminal mischief, harassment, trespass and failure to register as sex offender.
Lamar Frederick Taylor — age 43, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of extreme indifference murder and attempted indifference murder.
Christopher David Turner — age 41, 6 feet tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation and harassment.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M19438, 277-C19510, 277-C19605, M18897, 277-C19955, 277-C19772, 277-M20004.