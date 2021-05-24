Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Vershaun Eugene Allen — age 31, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of sex assault, attempt to influence, aggravated robbery with weapon, violent crime with weapon, felony menacing with weapon, possession of weapon by previous offender, aggravated motor vehicle theft, theft and habitual criminal.
Dwain David Boyd — age 34, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary, assault and aggravated robbery with weapon.
Isiah Jaytwon Cannon — age 19, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary, assault, aggravated robbery with weapon, felony menacing with weapon and theft.
Michael Antwane Daniels — age 40, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation, assault causing known and reckless injury.
Lena Louise Exline — age 34, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 127 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She is sought on suspicion of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, driving under restraint and unlawful display of license plate.
Brandon Jay Holmquist — age 30, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of assault with deadly weapon causing injury, kidnapping, child abuse, theft, violation of protection order and reckless endangerment.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M18817, 277-C18743, 277-M18856, 277-C18926, 277-C15384, 277-M19033, 277-M19030, 277-M18962, 277-M19110, 277-M19149, 277-M19244, 277-C19032, 277-C19402, 277-M19423.