Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Khean Osvaldo Caballero — age 20, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery with intent to kill/aim/wound with weapon, burglary armed with weapon and felony menacing with weapon.
Bernard Joseph Eichensehr — age 32, 6 feet tall, 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault causing serious bodily injury, assault and harassment.
Christian Isaiah Gutierrez — age 18, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 121 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery with deadly weapon, burglary, assault, felony menacing with weapon, theft, aggravated motor vehicle theft and weapon possession by previous offender.
Anthony Daniel Ramos-Row — age 32, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary, illegal discharge of firearm, theft, criminal mischief and violation of protection order.
Gary Dale Stanley — age 33, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation, false imprisonment, telephone obstruct service.
Daniel Steven Turner — age 34, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary, criminal mischief, motor vehicle theft, providing false information to pawnbroker and theft.
Eric Varnado — age 29, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 198 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass, domestic violence.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.