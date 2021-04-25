Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Tessa Louise Cotton-Fleury — age 39, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 211 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She is sought on suspicion of child abuse causing injury, controlled substance, criminal possession of ID document, obstructing a peace office, theft and drug paraphernalia.
Michael Antwane Daniels — age 40, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault - strangulation, assault causing known and reckless injury.
Maria Del Rosario Herrera-Justo — age 25, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 105 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of assault causing serious bodily injury.
Jeshua Dempsy Pivaral-Lopez — age 32, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 290 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of child prostitution and exploitation of a child.
Hale Poloa — age 20, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation, false imprisonment, child abuse and harassment
Ericka Beverly Sanchez — age 30, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of motor theft, attempt to influence, criminal impersonation, theft, ID theft and controlled substance.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M18817, 277-C18743, 277-M18856, 277-C18926, 277-C15384, 277-M19033, 277-M19030, 277-M18962, 277-M19110, 277-M19149, 277-M19244.