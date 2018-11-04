Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Michael Brooks — age 52, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of second-degree burglary, theft, drug possession and false imprisonment.
Joseph Dewing — age 48, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery, attempted escape and distribution.
Augustine Gallegos — age 32, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of distribution of a Schedule I-II controlled substance and possession of meth.
Leonel Hernandez — age 25, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of homicide.
Christopher Terrance Jacobs — age 24, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault and failure to comply.
Tanya Klatt — age 38, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 145 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. She is sought on suspicion of child abuse - serious injury.
Robert Kruse — age 26, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of criminal mischief/domestic violence, attempted retaliation against a victim, theft, menacing.
Michael Lopez — age 34, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of menacing/domestic violence.
Nathan Meek — age 36, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to appear.
Thomas Ortiz — age 61, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 205 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of menacing.
Dominick Rael — age 39, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of second-degree burglary, attempted escape, attempt to disarm a peace officer.
Alexander Ruiz — age 38, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 176 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of escape and weapons.
Vincent Lee Summers — age 23, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to comply.
Garrick Demon Terrell — age 45, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of providing false information to a pawnbroker/fraud.
Allen George Trujillo — age 38, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 210 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary and failure to comply.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-W15095, 277-C15088, 277-C15173, 277-W14290, 277-C15224, 277-C15307.
