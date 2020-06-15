Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Vershaun Eugene Allen — age 25, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 162 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery, motor vehicle theft, menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and failure to comply.
Bobby Berry — age 43, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of first-degree burglary, escape and aggravated motor vehicle theft.
Demetrius Dunbar — age 41, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Jason Robert Flynn — age 43, 6 feet 4 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of child abuse, burglary, menacing, trespassing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and prohibited use of a weapon.
Shawn Derrick Hines — age 41, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, child abuse harassment and menacing.
Noah David Purdy — age 28, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of assault on a peace officer, vehicular eluding, vehicular assault and resisting arrest.
Sunita Ravonne Swisher — age 54, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and green eyes. She is sought on suspicion of forgery and criminal impersonation.
Dustin Thomas Wasberg — age 46, 6 feet, 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, false imprisonment and harassment.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.