Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Patrick Leslie Blanchard — age 34, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 192 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, violation of protection order, harassment, criminal mischief and burglary.
Daniel Felipe Cabrera — age 21, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 180 pounds, bald with hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, illegal discharge of firearm, driving under restraint and driving under the influence.
Marc Anthony Castillo-Villalobos — age 21, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, assault, harassment and criminal mischief.
Austin Louis Hopkins — age 42, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing, assault, harassment and child abuse.
Thomas Deandre Ivery — age 33, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 166 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated unauthorized absence, kidnapping, felony menacing with weapon, assault, violation of protection order, false imprisonment, theft, criminal mischief, reckless driving, failure to report accident, harassment, child abuse, possession of weapon by previous offender and violent crime with weapon.
Simon Molina-Gonzales — age 32, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault causing serious bodily injury with weapon.
Tino Deaudeare Rice — age 40, 6 feet 4 inches tall, 225 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation, kidnapping, false imprisonment, harassment, driving under restraint, driving under the influence, driving while ability impaired and careless driving.
Christopher Nolden Tillman — age 37, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, violation of protection order, failure to register as sex offender, strangulation, child abuse, harassment, habitual criminal, driving under restraint, controlled substance, introduction and possession of contraband.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M19438, 277-C19510, 277-C19605, M18897, 277-C19955, 277-C19772, 277-M20004, 277-M19552, 277-C20366, 277-M20402, 277-M20755, 277-M20459.