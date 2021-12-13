Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Kyle Taylor Gomez — age 33, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 125 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, assault causing injury with deadly weapon, felony menacing, violation of protection order, harassment and assault.
Austin Louis Hopkins — age 42, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing, assault, harassment and child abuse.
Thomas Deandre Ivery — age 32, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 166 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated unauthorized absence, kidnapping, felony menacing with weapon, assault, violation of protection order, false imprisonment, theft, criminal mischief, reckless driving, failure to report accident, harassment, child abuse, possession of weapon by previous offender and violent crime with weapon.
Jesse Ryan Pryor — age 38, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking, harassment, false imprisonment, assault, child abuse and theft.
Eric Jermaine Silver — age 21, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping and assault.
Justin Daniel Taylor — age 36, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of violation of protection order, harassment, burglary, stalking and child abuse.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M19438, 277-C19510, 277-C19605, M18897, 277-C19955, 277-C19772, 277-M20004, 277-M19552, 277-C20366, 277-M20402.