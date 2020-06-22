Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Vershaun Eugene Allen — age 25, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 162 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery, motor vehicle theft, menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and failure to comply.
Trevon Anthony Arnell — age 20, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary, felony menacing, DUI and assault.
Jason Robert Flynn — age 43, 6 feet 4 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of child abuse, burglary, menacing, trespassing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and prohibited use of a weapon.
Laray Dionza Fowler — age 34, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of robbery and failure to appear.
Shawn Derrick Hines — age 41, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, child abuse harassment and menacing.
Noah David Purdy — age 28, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of assault on a peace officer, vehicular eluding, vehicular assault and resisting arrest.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.