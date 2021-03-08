Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Jackie Demond Ashley — age 39, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 128 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation and assault causing serious bodily injury.
Moses Rogelio Casados — age 23, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 187 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault - strangulation.
Ryan Lee Cross — age 39, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of identity theft, forgery, motor vehicle theft, criminal impersonation, theft and habitual criminal.
Casey Dewayne Keith — age 29, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 157 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing and false imprisonment.
Kristina Marie Loew — age 37, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 1115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of burglary, trespass, contraband, controlled substance, theft, providing false information to a pawnbroker, motor vehicle theft, aggravated robbery with intent to kill/wound with deadly weapon, and assault causing serious bodily injury with deadly weapon.
Gerald Simons — age 50, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender.
Joshua Michael Thompson — age 36, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website at crimestop.net.