Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Randy Ray Bishop — age 35, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 170 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, strangulation, kidnapping, felony menacing and child abuse.
Quincy Bernard Brown — age 37, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender and dangerous drugs.
Justin Connell — age 42, 6 feet tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of menacing, domestic violence and criminal impersonation.
Steven Gerald Coombs — age 52, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 200 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of second-degree murder.
Jack Faulmino — age 50, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 178 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of drug possession and possession of weapon by previous offenders.
Brenda Phillips — age 62, 5 feet tall, 145 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is sought on suspicion of robbery.
Robert Lee Porter — age 20, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery and second-degree assault.
Michael Duwan Taylor — age 33, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 209 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of first-degree assault.
Raymond Rashad Tillman — age 38, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse and harassment.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
