Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Narcisso Herria Blea, 38, is described as a 160-pound man, 5 feet 5 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Blea is being sought on suspicion of obscenity.
Shineta Michelle Gray, 29, is described as a 136-pound woman, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. Gray is being sought on suspicion of failure to comply.
Joseph Lee Martinez, 37, is described as a 185-pound man, 6 feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes. Martinez is being sought on suspicion of failure to appear.
Christopher Michael Pritt, 46, is described as a 180-pound man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, bald with blue eyes. Pritt is being sought on suspicion of failure to appear and failure to comply.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 634-STOP in Colorado Springs or 542-STOP in Pueblo.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: www.crimestop.net .
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M14293, 277-C14853.