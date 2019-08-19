Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Bryan Anthony Batts — age 32, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of dangerous drugs, fraud and failure to appear.
Steven Gerald Coombs — age 52, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 200 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of second-degree murder.
Quinn James Scaggs — age 18, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 160 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of assault with deadly weapon.
Lydell Dexter Tillman — age 39, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The person with the following Crime Stoppers number needs to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M15454.