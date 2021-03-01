Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
James Black Burkett — age 60, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempt to influence, criminal impersonation, robbery, assault causing serious bodily injury, assault and harassment.
Tevin Deontae Morris — age 26, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery with intent to kill, maim and wound with weapon.
Ernest Javar Muldrow — age 35, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft, attempted murder, violent crime with a weapon, felony menacing with a weapon, telephone obstruction, assault, false imprisonment, harassment and criminal mischief.
William Nathan Pickett — age 26, 6 feet tall, 187 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, assault by strangulation, assault, theft, harassment and criminal mischief.
Adarius Xavier Romero — age 19, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder in heat of passion, felony menacing with weapon and illegal discharge of firearm.
Dallas Michael Theiss — age 23, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking by threat and repeated communication, felony menacing with weapon, violation of criminal parole order and harassment.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.