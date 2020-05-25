Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Bobby Berry — age 43, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of first-degree burglary, escape and aggravated motor vehicle theft.
Christopher Lawrence Brown — age 21, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, harassment and possession of controlled substance.
Shawn Derrick Hines — age 41, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, child abuse harassment and menacing.
Sean Edward Nelson — age 37, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 240 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, burglary, vehicular eluding, theft, possession of controlled substance, ID theft, forgery and trespassing.
Noah David Purdy — age 28, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of assault on a peace officer, vehicular eluding, vehicular assault and resisting arrest.
Dustin Thomas Wasberg — age 46, 6 feet, 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, false imprisonment and harassment.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.