Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Robert Adam Andrews — age 36, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of escape.
Aymard Camargo — age 55, 6 feet tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault.
Melisha Cook — age 40, 4 feet, 11 inches tall, 146 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of escape, attempted escape and menacing.
Kenneth Dunlap — age 38, 6 feet tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of escape, drug possession, theft and sex offender-failure to register.
Zebulon Louis Dryer — age 31, 6 feet tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of contempt of court and failure to comply.
Marianna Moore — age 26, 5 feet tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. She is sought on suspicion of criminal impersonation and burglary.
Norma Lee Negron — age 27, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 143 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of escape - wanted for questioning in homicide.
Richard Anthony Otero — age 32 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of probation violation, assault and obstruction.
Evalena Robb — age 46, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 160 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is sought on suspicion of drug distribution and possession and escape.
Scott Sherbondy — age 36, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of second-degree sexual assault.
Tarence Wade — age 33, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 271 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft, weapons possession and trespassing.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-W10741, 277-M15841, 277-C15962, 277-M16055.