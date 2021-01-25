Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Bernard Joseph Eichensehr — age 31, 6 feet tall, 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault causing serious bodily injury, assault and harassment.
Paul Alfonzo Gonzalez — age 25, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 167 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of witness/victim intimidation, assault, menacing and harassment.
Brock Jay Kogan — age 31, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft and controlled substance.
Alexander Grant Poe — age 38, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing with a weapon, firearm - illegal discharge, weapon possession by previous offender, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.
Ericka Beverly Sanchez — age 30, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of motor theft, attempt to influence, criminal impersonation, theft, ID theft and controlled substance.
Deshan Lamont Smith — age 28, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault-strangulation, aggravated motor vehicle theft, false imprisonment and harassment.
Jeremy Smith — age 27, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of forgery, theft and obstruction.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-W17663, 277-W17665, 277-M17670, 277-C18083, 277-M18304, 277-W18183, 277-M18298, 277-M18303, 277-C18524, 277-W18586.