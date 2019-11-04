Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Anthony Jareil Brown — age 28, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery and assault on a peace officer.
Quincy Bernard Brown — age 38, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender and dangerous drugs.
Sean Dennis Cartier — age 28, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, child abuse and violation of protection order.
Octavio Rene Dominguez-Martinez — age 32, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery.
Rene Alfredo Hidalog-Abad — age 46, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, assault and harassment.
Jesse Robinson — age 28, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 155 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of escape and identity theft.
Gabriel Velasquez — age 21, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of possession of contraband, second-degree burglary and menacing.
Christopher Whisler — age 46, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft and second-degree assault-domestic violence.
Jacob James Wilson — age 23, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-W16492, 277-W16067, 277-M14809, 277-M16506, 277-M15573, 277-W14786, 277-M16607, 277-W16589.