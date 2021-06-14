Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Nicholas Gage Bridgford — age 23, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of motor vehicle theft and providing false information to pawnbroker.
Khean Osvaldo Caballero — age 20, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery with intent to kill/aim/wound with weapon, armed burglary with weapon and felony menacing with weapon.
Shannon Denton — age 37, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of domestic violence and violation of protection order.
Ronald Fergason — age 50, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 160 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of theft.
Dy Nali Malik Gilbert — age 21, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of leaving scene of accident involving serious bodily injury, burglary, felony menacing with a weapon and possession of a weapon by previous offender.
Paul Alfonzo Gonzalez — age 26, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 167 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of witness/victim intimidation, assault, menacing and harassment.
Dysean Nicoh James Harrison — age 31, 6 feet tall, 215 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of violation of protection order, stalking and harassment.
Dustin Huff — age 27, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to register as sex offender and identity theft.
Samuel Lopez — age 31, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 201 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to appear on second-degree assault and controlled substance possession.
Sean Michael Mullis — age 29, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of reckless assault with weapon causing serious bodily injury and violation of protection order.
Billy Jo Torrez Jr. — age 25, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of murder after deliberation, felony menacing with weapon, trespass, careless driving, driving under restraint, no insurance, unregistered vehicle and driving while ability impaired.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M18817, 277-C18743, 277-M18856, 277-C18926, 277-C15384, 277-M19033, 277-M18962, 277-M19110, 277-M19149, 277-M19244, 277-C19032, 277-C19402, 277-M19423, 277-19438, 277-C19510, 277-C19605.