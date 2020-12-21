Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Cameron Jakai Johnson-Brown — age 28, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault causing serious bodily injury with deadly weapon, ID theft, weapon possession by previous offender, theft, large capacity magazine, controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, habitual and aggravated robbery.
Jorge Anthony Siguenza Martinez — age 31, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing with a weapon, reckless driving, vehicular eluding, harassment and menacing.
Alexander Grant Poe — age 38, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing with a weapon, firearm - illegal discharge, weapon possession by previous offender, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.
Tyler Jordan Smith — age 28, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of murder - after deliberation, assault causing serious bodily injury with weapon, assault, causing injury with deadly weapon and assault - know/reckless cause injury.
Gary Dale Stanley — age 33, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of assault - strangulation, false imprisonment, telephone - obstruct service.
Nathaniel Thomas Strawder — age 28, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of assault on peace officer, vehicular eluding, reckless driving, resisting arrest, obstructing of a peace officer, registration of fictitious plate, divided highway violation, controlled substance and paraphernalia.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-W17663, 277-W17665, 277-M17670, 277-C18083, 277-M18304, 277-W18183, 277-M18298, 277-M18303, 277-C18524, 277-W18586.