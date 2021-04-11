WantedPikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Khean Osvaldo Caballero — age 20, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery with intent to kill/aim/wound with weapon, burglary armed with weapon and felony menacing with weapon.
Dy Nali Malik Gilbert — age 21, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of leaving scene of accident involving serious bodily injury, burglary, felony menacing with a weapon and possession of a weapon by previous offender.
Paul Alfonzo Gonzalez — age 26, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 167 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of witness/victim intimidation, assault, menacing and harassment.
Christian Isaiah Gutierrez — age 18, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 121 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery with deadly weapon, burglary, assault, felony menacing with weapon, theft, aggravated motor vehicle theft and weapon possession by previous offender.
Jeffrey Phillips — age 61, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 170 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted escape.
Gary Dale Stanley — age 33, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation, false imprisonment, telephone obstruct service.
Joshua Michael Thompson — age 36, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
