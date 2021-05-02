Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Jackie Demond Ashley — age 39, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 128 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation and assault causing serious bodily injury.
Christian Isaiah Gutierrez — age 18, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 121 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery with deadly weapon, burglary, assault, felony menacing with weapon, theft, aggravated motor vehicle theft and weapon possession by previous offender.
Manuel Armando Hernandez-Uribe — age 29, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, assault, strangulation, sexual contact with no consent, child abuse and harassment.
Brandon Jay Holmquist — age 30, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of assault causing injury with deadly weapon, kidnapping, child abuse, theft, violation of protection order and reckless endangerment.
Philip Hayden Owen — age 39, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking, violation of protection order and harassment.
George Amando Perez — age 39, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of violation of parole order, harassment, weapon possession by previous offender, violation of bail bond conditions, prohibited use of weapon while drunk, carrying a concealed weapon, habitual criminal, DUI vehicle assault, reckless vehicle assault, driving under the influence, attempt to influence public servant, reckless driving, driving with revoked license, open container and marijuana in vehicle.
Jermaine Gregory Simpson — age 36, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion burglary, child abuse, sexual contact with no consent, assault, violation of protection order, obstructing a peace officer, criminal mischief, false imprisonment, harassment and felony menacing with weapon.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
