Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Bryan Anthony Batts — age 34, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of child prostitution – soliciting/arranging.
William Leslie Crest — age 37, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault causing serious bodily injury, strangulation, violation of protection order and harassment.
Wilbert Delany Hicks — age 51, 6 feet, 185 pounds, with brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking and criminal violation of protection order.
Sean Michael Mullis — age 29, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of reckless assault with weapon causing serious bodily injury and violation of protection order.
Jorge Antonio Soto — age 21, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, aggravated robbery with weapon, auto trespass, felony menacing with weapon and criminal mischief.
Billy Jo Torrez Jr. — age 25, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of murder after deliberation, felony menacing with weapon, trespass, careless driving, driving under restraint, no insurance, unregistered vehicle and driving while ability impaired.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
