Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Rabekah Mary Acri, 29, is described as a 180-pound woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Acri is being sought on suspicion of failure to appear.
Narcisso Herria Blea, 38, is described as a 160-pound man, 5 feet 5 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Blea is being sought on suspicion of obscenity.
James Carroll, 52, is described as a 151-pound man, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. Carroll is being sought on suspicion of second-degree burglary, criminal attempt and aggravated robbery.
Charles Nathan Fannin, 36, is described as a 170-pound man, 6 feet 4 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. Fannin is being sought on suspicion of failure to appear, assault and attempt to locate.
Jay Lopes, 24, is described as a 140-pound man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. Lopes is being sought on suspicion of theft and robbery.
Christopher Michael Pritt, 46, is described as a 180-pound man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, bald with blue eyes. Pritt is being sought on suspicion of failure to comply and failure to appear.
Joshua Vroman, 39, is described as a 150-pound man, 6 feet tall, with black hair and black eyes. Vroman is being sought on suspicion of menacing and attempted escape.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 634-STOP in Colorado Springs or 542-STOP in Pueblo.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: www.crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M14293, 277-C14853, 277-C14953.