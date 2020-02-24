Wanted
Brelan Jare Blunt — age 24, 6 feet tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking, harassment and violation of a protection order.
Norman Campbelltoney — age 38, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 245 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender.
Henry Coulter — age 60, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 180 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes, sought on menacing.
Jimmy Hersrud — age 55, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair, green eyes, sought on second-degree kidnapping, domestic violence.
Lenin Ernesto Matos — age 35, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to appear on assault, harassment and menacing.
James Darren McGuire — age 28, 6 feet 7 inches tall, 225 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, menacing, child abuse and harassment.
Skylar Melissa Palomino — age 20, 4 feet 11 inches tall, 105 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of failure to appear on assault, possession of a controlled substance and motor vehicle theft.
Victor Oswaldo Pastor-Cardona — age 29, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary, violation of a protection order, menacing and harassment.
Jose Manuel Rodriguez-Luna — age 23, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, harassment and child abuse.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.