WantedPikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Keandre Demarrie Bibbs — age 19, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault and felony menacing with a weapon.
Heshimo Yaphet Carr — age 48, 6 feet tall, 194 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to register as sex offender, stalking, protection order violation, harassment and habitual offender.
Jordan Lee Copeland — age 24, 6 feet tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation, child abuse and harassment.
Mario Cordova — age 52, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of drug possession.
Lazaro Garza — age 29, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery and criminal impersonation/domestic violence.
Urriel Lee — age 31, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She is sought on suspicion of introduction of contraband and criminal impersonation.
Marco Andrew McComb — age 26, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation, felony menacing with a weapon, at-risk assault, child abuse, burglary, criminal mischief, violation of protection order, harassment and trespass.
Christopher Penley — age 54, 6 feet tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender and escape.
George Amando Perez — age 39, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of violation of parole order, assault, harassment, weapon possession by previous offender, violation of bail bond conditions, prohibited use of weapon while drunk, carrying a concealed weapon, habitual criminal, DUI vehicle assault, reckless vehicle assault, driving under the influence, attempt to influence public servant, reckless driving, driving with revoked license, open container and marijuana in vehicle.
Jorge Antonio Soto — age 21, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, aggravated robbery with weapon, auto trespass, felony menacing with weapon and criminal mischief.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
