Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
David Shanon Amaro — age 22, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, assault, contributing to delinquency of minor, felony menacing and driving under the influence.
David Josiah Griego — age 36, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault of peace officer, protection order violation, harassment and stalking.
Kailan Rodriguez Marion — age 23, 5 feet,, 11 inches tall, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of sex assault on a child by a person of trust, sex assault-pattern of abuse, enticement of child, internet luring of child, theft, forgery and auto trespass.
Ryan Miyake Mitchell-White — age 32, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation, robbery, telephone obstruction, child abuse, harassment and theft.
Mikaele Jushawn Poloa — age 21, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 205 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of weapon by previous offender, aggravated robbery, felony menacing, motor vehicle theft, sexual assault, attempt to influence and auto trespass.
Jacovian Lavoiser Smith — age 28, 6 feet tall, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary, assault, strangulation, protection order violation, obstructing a peace officer, harassment and trespass.
Thomas Frank Soliz — age 45, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, assault, harassment, telephone obstruction and mischief.
Samuel Raymond Trujillo — age 45, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 240 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on attempted murder, possession of weapon by previous offender, felony menacing, illegal discharge of firearm, assault, motor vehicle theft and eluding.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays):
