Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Dy Nali Malik Gilbert — age 21, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of leaving scene of accident involving serious bodily injury, burglary, felony menacing with a weapon and possession of a weapon by previous offender.
Kyle Jacob Lamont — age 25, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 190 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft, assault - threaten police officer with a weapon, violent crime - weapon used, felony menacing with a weapon, criminal possession of financial device, violation of protection order, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, controlled substance, reckless driving, assault on peace officer, robbery, stalking and harassment.
Kevin Douglas Mills — age 24, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of assault - causing injury with deadly weapon.
Tyler Jordan Smith — age 28, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of murder - after deliberation, assault causing serious bodily injury with weapon, assault, causing injury with deadly weapon and assault - know/reckless cause injury.
Miguel Ulice Solis-Zuniga — age 27, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of leaving scene of accident involving death, failure to report accident and driving under restraint.
Joshua Michael Thompson — age 35, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
