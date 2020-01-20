Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Randy Ray Bishop — age 35, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 170 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, strangulation, kidnapping, felony menacing and child abuse.
Josiah Ezekiel Brown — age 18, 6 feet tall, 1 inch, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to comply: motor vehicle theft, assault with a deadly weapon and menacing.
Kaylea Ann Genske-Halazon — age 33, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 105 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She is sought on suspicion of failure to appear: possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, burglary, assault and trespassing.
Raythen Guerra — age 25, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of drug possession and weapons possession.
Skylar Melissa Palomino — age 20, 4 feet 11 inches tall, 105 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of failure to appear: assault, possession of a controlled substance and motor vehicle theft.
Todd Edward Portner — age 29, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, menacing, harassment, trespassing, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of controlled substances.
Isaac Daniel Vigil — age 22, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 280 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of sexual assault and possession of a controlled substance.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.