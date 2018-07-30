Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Rabekah Mary Acri, 29, is described as a 180-pound woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Acri is being sought on suspicion of failure to appear.
Aaron Beemer, 34, is described as a 200-pound man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. Beemer is being sought on suspicion of second-degree burglary, robbery.
Kevin Beemer, 34, is described as a 190-pound man, 6 feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes. Beemer is being sought on suspicion of second-degree burglary, robbery, possession of a schedule I-II controlled substance.
Narcisso Herria Blea, 38, is described as a 160-pound man, 5 feet 5 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Blea is being sought on suspicion of obscenity.
Karim Carter, 38, is described as a 156-pound man, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. Carter is being sought on suspicion of second-degree assault, distribution of a Schedule I-II controlled substance, weapons.
Charles Nathan Fannin, 36, is described as a 170-pound man, 6 feet 4 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. Fannin is being sought on suspicion of failure to appear, assault and attempt to locate.
William James, 65, is described as a 152-pound man, 6 feet tall, with blond hair and blue eyes. James is being sought on suspicion of menacing.
Brennan Lester, 30, is described as a 175-pound man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with brown hair and green eyes. Lester is being sought on suspicion of escape, menacing, theft, assault.
Jonathan Mazzella, 27, is described as a 155-pound man, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with brown hair and green eyes. Mazzella is being sought on suspicion of second-degree burglary, possession contraband, drug possession.
Courtney Whoolery, 35, is described as a 143-pound woman, 5 feet 3 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Whoolery is being sought on suspicion of drug possession. theft, wrongs to children.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 634-STOP in Colorado Springs or 542-STOP in Pueblo. You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: www.crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays) 277-M14293, 277-C14853.