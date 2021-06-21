Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Bernard Joseph Eichensehr — age 32, 6 feet tall, 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault causing serious bodily injury, assault and harassment.
Devon Keith Glenn — age 23, 6 feet 4 inches tall, 280 pounds, with sandy hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of protection order violation, driving after revocation, reckless endangerment, felony menacing with weapon, possession of weapon by previous offender, prohibited reckless use of weapon, robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft and assault.
John Anthony Eloy Madrid — age 20, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 185 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft, controlled substance, driving under the influence, leaving scene of accident with injury, driving under restraint and careless driving.
Tevin Deontae Morris — age 26, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery with intent to kill, maim and wound with weapon.
Johnathan Daniel Perry — age 30, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, assault - strangulation, felony menacing with weapon, negligent assault with deadly weapon, theft and harassment.
Jesse Ryan Pryor — age 38, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking, harassment, false imprisonment, assault, child abuse and theft.
Miguel Ulice Solis-Zuniga — age 27, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of leaving scene of accident involving death, failure to report accident and driving under restraint.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M18817, 277-C18743, 277-M18856, 277-C18926, 277-C15384, 277-M19033, 277-M18962, 277-M19110, 277-M19149, 277-M19244, 277-C19032, 277-C19402, 277-M19423, 277-19438, 277-C19510, 277-C19605.