Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Trevon Anthony Arnell — age 20, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery, burglary, felony menacing, DUI and assault.
Brent Everett Arronte — age 40, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.
Jacinto Jonathan Gonzalez — age 48, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 172 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary, providing false information to a pawnbroker and failure to appear.
William Greenhoe — age 36, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of possession of dangerous/illegal weapons.
Shawn Derrick Hines — age 41, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, child abuse, harassment and menacing.
Thomas J. Miller — age 31, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of murder, assault and strangulation.
Christopher Alejandro Sandoval — age 31, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary, assault, menacing, kidnapping, aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of controlled substance, illegal possession of a weapon and theft.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
