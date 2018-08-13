Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Quentin Dashawn Bates, 22, is described as a 130-pound man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Bates is being sought for failure to comply.
Anthony Beard, 54, is described as a 190-pound man, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. Beard is being sought for vehicular assault .
Uriah George, 37, is described as a 180-pound man, 5 feet 9 inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes. George is being sought for escape, motor vehicle theft and robbery.
Alicision Kathryn Lindner, 33, is described as a 125-pound woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Lindner is being sought for failure to comply.
Secundino Maestas, 72, is described as a 155-pound man, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with gray hair and brown eyes. Maestas is being sought for DUI.
Bart Dale Sprague, 49, is described as a 180-pound man, 5 feet 9 inches tall, bald with blue eyes. Sprague is being sought for failure to appear and failure to comply.
Amelia Beth Vance, 56, is described as a 130-pound woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. Vance is being sought for failure to comply.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 634-STOP in Colorado Springs or 542-STOP in Pueblo. You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers. A list of featured fugitives is listed on crimestop.net .
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C14853, 277-C14953, 277-C15066.