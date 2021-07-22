Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Harry Escalera Jr. — age 35, 6 feet tall, 189 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, violent crime causing death/serious bodily injury and harassment.
Raekwon Malik-Deion Futrell — age 20, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, stalking, criminal mischief, violation of protection order, menacing, harassment, driving without license and robbery with weapon.
Melissa Arlene Marshall — age 39, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She is sought on suspicion of assault with deadly weapon causing injury, violent crime using weapon, controlled substance, trespass, drug paraphernalia, bias motived crime and criminal mischief.
George Amando Perez — age 39, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of violation of protection order, assault, harassment, weapon possession by previous offender, violation of bail bond conditions, prohibited use of weapon while drunk, carrying a concealed weapon, habitual criminal, DUI vehicle assault, reckless vehicle assault, driving under the influence, attempt to influence public servant, reckless driving, driving with revoked license, open container and marijuana in vehicle.
Dilan Jaciel Perez-Rodriguez — age 22, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of obstruction of a police officer, violation of protection order, robbery, auto trespass and assault.
Isaac Adam Phifer — age 28, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of sexual assault and felony menacing with weapon.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M18817, 277-C18743, 277-M18856, 277-C18926, 277-C15384, 277-M19033, 277-M18962, 277-M19110, 277-M19149, 277-M19244, 277-C19032, 277-C19402, 277-M19423, 277-M19438, 277-C19510, 277-C19605, M18897.