WantedPikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Justin Dean Ballard — age 35, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child.
Ryan Lee Cross — age 39, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of identity theft, forgery, motor vehicle theft, criminal impersonation, theft and habitual criminal.
Christian Isaiah Gutierrez — age 18, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 121 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery with deadly weapon, burglary, assault, felony menacing with weapon, theft, aggravated motor vehicle theft and weapon possession by previous offender.
Kristina Marie Loew — age 37, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of burglary, trespass, contraband, controlled substance, theft, providing false information to a pawnbroker, motor vehicle theft, aggravated robbery with intent to kill/maim/wound with deadly weapon and assault causing serious bodily injury with deadly weapon.
John Anthony Eloy Madrid — age 20, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 185 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft, controlled substance, driving under the influence, leaving scene of accident with injury, driving under restraint and careless driving.
Jacob Michael Riese — age 38, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of trespass auto with intent to commit crime, criminal impersonation, theft, false reporting and controlled substance.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website at crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers should call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M18817, 277-C18743, 277-M18856, 277-C18926, 277-C15384, 277-M19033, 277-M19030, 277-M18962, 277-M19110, 277-M19149, 277-M19244.