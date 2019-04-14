Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Aymard Camargo — age 55, 6 feet tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault.
Edgar Marquez aka Javier Estrada — age 37, 5 feet tall 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary.
Ronnie Faubush — age 33, 5 feet tall 10 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of menacing.
Norma Lee Negron — age 27, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 143 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of escape, wanted for questioning in homicide.
Isaac Adam Phifer — age 26, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery, ID theft, motor vehicle theft, menacing and domestic violence.
Lino Moa Moa Poloa — age 20, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 158 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of vehicular eluding/reckless driving.
Scott Sherbondy — age 36, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of second-degree sexual assault.
Courtney Whoolery — age 36, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 143 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of drug possession, theft and wrongs to children.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C15173, 277-W10741, 277-C15904, 277-M15841, 277-C15962.