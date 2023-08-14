Wanted

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.

James Andrew Boswell — age 36, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, assault, controlled substance, possession of weapon by previous offender and theft.

Armando Gomez-Lopez — age 32, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault and criminal mischief.

Joshua Griffin-Kohn — age 31, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of assault-strangulation, felony menacing, assault, telephone obstruction and false imprisonment.

Marquise Anthony Hutt — age 37, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault and child abuse.

Arthur August Junquet — age 39, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing, violation of protection order, driving under the influence and assault-strangulation.

Javier Anthony Marquez-Avila — age 20, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault-strangulation, harassment, child abuse and driving under restraint.

Rodrigo Mejia-Arenas — age 24, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 203 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing, assault, child abuse, driving under restraint, burglary, criminal mischief and harassment.

Aaron James Vasquez — age 26, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 210 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery, resisting arrest, cruelty to animals, trespass, identity theft, burglary, criminal possession of financial device, criminal mischief and vehicular eluding.

Remain anonymous

If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.

A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.

The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 719-444-7866: 277-M23645, 277-M23807, 277-M23248, 277-C23888, 277-M23635, 277-M23714, 277-M23831, 277-M23666, 277-M23997, 277-M23941, 277-M24108, 277-C24035, 277-M24212, 277-C23909.