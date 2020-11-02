Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Noah William Burton — age 20, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, controlled substance, theft and failure to appear.
Bernard Joseph Eichensehr — age 31, 6 feet tall, 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, cause serious bodily injury and harassment.
Jorge Anthony Siguenza Martinez — age 31, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing with a weapon, reckless driving, vehicular eluding, harassment and menacing.
Anthony Daniel Ramos — age 32, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary, illegal discharge of firearm, theft, criminal mischief and violation of protection order.
Michael Kenneth Smith — age 43, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to register as sex offender.
Nathaniel Thomas Strawder — age 27, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of assault on peace officer, vehicular eluding, reckless driving, resisting arrest, obstructing of a peace officer, registration of fictitious plate, divided highway violation, controlled substance and paraphernalia.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-W17663, 277-W17665, 277-M17670, 277-C18083, 277-M18347, 277-M18304, 277-C18271, 277-M18257, 277-W18183, 277-M18298, 277-M18303