Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Keith DeWayne Burrell — age 35, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of trespass, aggravated motor vehicle theft and harassment.
Cesar Alonso Caro-Montes — age 35, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, child abuse, harassment, stalking and theft.
Kirsten Kay Fox — age 20, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft, burglary, assault/menace, robbery, accessory to crime, obstruction, reckless endangerment and driving under restraint.
Angel Rafael Hernandez — age 48, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of sexual assault on a child by a person of trust with a pattern of abuse, incest and aggravated sex offense.
Tyler Michael King — age 29, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking, trespass and protection order violation.
Maurice Anthony Litchfield — age 30, 6 feet tall, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of criminal mischief, vehicular eluding, obstructing a peace officer, reckless driving, drug paraphernalia, open container in vehicle, aggravated motor vehicle theft, trespass violation, felony menacing, stalking and harassment.
Robert Lee Porter — age 41, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault with deadly weapon causing serious injury and indecency with child.
Stephen Randall Sexton — age 56, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking, protection order violation and harassment.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M19438, 277-C19510, 277-C19605, M18897, 277-C19955, 277-C19772, 277-M20004, 277-M19552, 277-C20366, 277-M20402, 277-M20755, 277-M20459.