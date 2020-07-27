Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Trevon Anthony Arnell — age 20, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary, felony menacing, DUI and assault.
Wally Jay Bazar — age 38, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery and assault.
Kevin Beemer — age 36, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted escape.
Shawn Derrick Hines — age 41, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, child abuse, harassment and menacing.
Brandon Holmquist — age 29, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, theft, assault, criminal mischief, violation of parole order, child abuse, weapon possession and controlled substance.
James Kelly — age 57, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 169 pounds, with salt/pepper hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of second-degree assault/domestic violence.
Thomas J. Miller — age 31, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of murder, assault and strangulation.
Josiah Richard Solis — age 22, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation, false imprisonment and harassment.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C17090, 277-M17341, 277-M17206, 277-C17348, 277-M17389, 277-M17031, 277-C16956, 277-C14418, 277-C16929, 277-C16990.