Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Randy Ray Bishop — age 35, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 170 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, strangulation, kidnapping, felony menacing and child abuse.
Quincy Bernard Brown — age 38, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender and dangerous drugs.
Willard Wade Dodd — age 53, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary and kidnapping.
Samual Jackson — age 22, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted escape.
Bryant Edward Lynch — age 41, 6 feet tall, 231 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, possession of a weapon by a felon and menacing.
Raymond Rashad Tillman — age 38, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse and harassment.
Jacob James Wilson — age 23, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault.
Salvador Zertuche — age 33, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-W14786, 277-M16607.