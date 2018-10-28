Michael Brooks
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.

Michael Brooks — age 52, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of second-degree burglary, theft, drug possession and false imprisonment.

Joseph Dewing — age 48, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery, attempted escape and distribution.

Augustine Gallegos — age 32, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of distribution of a Schedule I-II controlled substance and possession of meth.

Leonel Hernandez — age 25, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of homicide.

Christopher Terrance Jacobs — age 24, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault and failure to comply.

Nathan Meek — age 36, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to appear.

Thomas Ortiz — age 61, 6 feet 1 inches tall, 205 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of menacing.

Alexander Ruiz — age 38, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 176 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of escape and weapons.

Angel Miracle Sanchez — age 23, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Allen George Trujillo — age 38, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 210 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary and failure to comply.

If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.

A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.

The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 

277-W15095, 277-C15088, 277-C15173, 277-W14290

.

