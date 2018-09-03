Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Brandon Abeyta, 27, is described as a 165-pound man, 6 feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes. Abeyta is being sought on suspicion of escape, theft, aggravated motor vehicle theft, first-degree trespass.
Narcisso Herria Blea, 38, is described as a 160-pound man, 5 feet 5 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Blea is being sought on suspicion of obscenity.
Michael Bollig, 24, is described as a 175-pound man, 6 feet 1 inch tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Bollig is being sought on suspicion of theft, second-degree assault, criminal impersonation.
Idalia Espinoza, 34, is described as a 184-pound woman, 5 feet 4 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Espinoza is being sought on suspicion of menacing, assault.
James Ferrante, 44, is described as a 180-pound man, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Ferrante is being sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery, escape, second-degree assault, criminal conspiracy.
Leonel Hernandez, 25, is described as a 135-pound man, 5 feet 9 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Hernandez is being sought on suspicion of homicide.
Charles Valentino Lobato, 31, is described as a 160-pound man, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. Lobato is being sought on suspicion of homicide.
Angel Miracle Sanchez, 23, is described as a 180-pound man, 5 feet 9 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. Sanchez is being sought on suspicion of assault in the second degree.
Dwight Upchurch, 54, is described as a 190-pound man, 6 feet 3 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Upchurch is being sought on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft.
Daniel Wallace, 44, is described as a 160-pound man, 5 feet 9 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Wallace is being sought on suspicion of menacing-domestic violence, assault, traffic-misdemeanor.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 634-STOP in Colorado Springs or 542-STOP in Pueblo.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: www.crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C15066, 277-M14880, 277-M14989, 277-W14986, 277-14954, 277-M15002, 277-C15081, 277-W15095.