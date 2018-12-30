Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Cynthia Michelle Anderson — age 46, 5 feet tall, 136 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of assault.
David Brown — age 29, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 162 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of second-degree burglary.
Melisha Cook — age 40, 4 feet, 11 inches tall, 146 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of escape, attempted escape and menacing.
Larry Curtis — age 60, 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, with salt and pepper hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of second-degree burglary.
Christopher Terrance Jacobs — age 24, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault and failure to comply.
Carlos Daniel Meza — age 30, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of escape.
Jade Thomas Whitledge — age 40, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 155 pounds, brown hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of escape and failure to comply.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867. You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C15556, 277-C15545, 277-M15375.