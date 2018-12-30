David Brown
Caption +

David Brown
Show MoreShow Less

Wanted

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.

Cynthia Michelle Anderson — age 46, 5 feet tall, 136 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of assault.

David Brown — age 29, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 162 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of second-degree burglary.

Melisha Cook — age 40, 4 feet, 11 inches tall, 146 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of escape, attempted escape and menacing.

Larry Curtis — age 60, 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, with salt and pepper hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of second-degree burglary.

Christopher Terrance Jacobs — age 24, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault and failure to comply.

Carlos Daniel Meza — age 30, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of escape.

Jade Thomas Whitledge — age 40, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 155 pounds, brown hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of escape and failure to comply.

If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867. You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.

A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.

The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C15556, 277-C15545, 277-M15375.

Tags

Editorial Assistant

Calendar Manager/Features Editorial Assistant

Load comments