Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Vershaun Eugene Allen — age 25, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 162 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery, motor vehicle theft, menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and failure to comply.
Wally Jay Bazar — age 38, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery and assault.
Anthony Michael Durham — age 42, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 240 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of escape from felony conviction and failure to comply.
Shawn Derrick Hines — age 41, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, child abuse harassment and menacing.
Kyle Raysean Johns — age 24, 5 feet 9 inched tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, violent crime-weapon and felony menacing.
Michael Duwan Taylor — age 34, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 209 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of first-degree assault.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
