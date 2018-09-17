Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Joel Atwell — age 35, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding and criminal impersonation.
Nicholas Barraza — age 27, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of theft.
Charles Nathan Fannin — age 36, 6 feet 4 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, attempt to locate and failure to appear.
Victor Gonzales — age 46, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of menacing and escape.
Leonel Hernandez — age 25, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of homicide.
Charles Valentino Lobato — age 31, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of homicide.
Christopher Michael Pritt — age 46, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, bald with blue eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to comply and failure to appear.
Charles Wirsching — age 67, 5 feet 9 inches tall, with blond hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of sex offender, failure to register.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C15066, 277-M14880, 277-M14989, 277-W14986, 277-14954, 277-M15002, 277-C15081, 277-W15095.