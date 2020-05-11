Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Kenneth Ballinger — age 34, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of criminal impersonation, second-degree burglary and attempt to influence a public servant.
Jason Robert Flynn — age 43, 6 feet 4 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of child abuse, burglary, menacing, trespassing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and prohibited use of a weapon.
Laray Dionza Fowler — age 34, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of robbery and failure to appear.
Julian Gallegos — age 22, 6 feet tall, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of drug distribution.
William Meekins — age 48, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 200 pounds, with black/bald hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender.
Sean Edward Nelson — age 37, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 240 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, burglary, vehicular eluding, theft, possession of controlled substance, ID theft, forgery and trespassing.
Latoya Marie Redbird — age 32, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of failure to comply on burglary, assault, menacing, tampering, contraband and controlled substance.
Alex Omar Salgado-Aviles — age 26, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to appear on violation of a protection order.
Sunita Ravonne Swisher — age 54, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and green eyes. She is sought on suspicion of forgery and criminal impersonation.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.