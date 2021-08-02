Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Mason James Cain — age 24, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, harassment, attempt to influence public servant and insurance fraud.
Michael Antwane Daniels — age 40, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault by strangulation, assault causing known/reckless injury.
Brandon Ray Holmquist — age 30, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of assault with deadly weapon, kidnapping, child abuse, theft, violation of protection order and reckless endangerment.
Samual Domonic Johnson — age 37, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking, violation of protection order, harassment and driving under restraint.
Luke Devan Oehlerking — age 23, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, careless driving, leaving scene of accident, expired driver's license, no insurance and controlled substance.
Precious Ortiz — age 22, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of robbery, violation of protection order, assault, criminal mischief, harassment, burglary and obstruction of telephone service.
Alan Ray Vizcarra — age 41, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault with deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, unregistered vehicle, not in possession of driver's license and no insurance.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays):277-M18817, 277-C18743, 277-M18856, 277-C18926, 277-C15384, 277-M19033, 277-M18962, 277-M19110, 277-M19149, 277-M19244, 277-C19032, 277-C19402, 277-M19423, 277-M19438, 277-C19510, 277-C19605, M18897.