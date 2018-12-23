Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Ivan Davila — age 31, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault.
Carlos Daniel Meza — age 30, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of escape.
Bart Dale Sprague — age 50, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, bald with blue eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to appear and failure to comply.
Jade Thomas Whitledge — age 40, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 155 pounds, brown hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of escape and failure to comply.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C15224, 277-C15307, 277-M15375, 277-C15425, 277-C15500.