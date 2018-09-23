Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Jose Fabian Artega-Suaste — age 25, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and black eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to comply.
Leonel Hernandez — age 25, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of homicide.
Christopher Terrance Jacobs — age 24, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault and failure comply.
Marcus Jones — age 26, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 161 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of identity theft and motor vehicle theft.
Alan Kulina — age 41, 6 feet tall, 205 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of menacing.
Caleb Martinez — age 29, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of first-degree trespass.
Patricia Session — age 33, 4 feet 11 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of identity theft.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C15066, 277-M14880, 277-M14989, 277-W14986, 277-14954, 277-M15002, 277-C15081, 277-W15095.